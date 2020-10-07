JD(U), BJP seal Bihar seat-sharing deal; Nitish to lead front

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on Tuesday ended all speculations about the coalition in the run up to assembly elections. Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), president and chief minister Nitish Kumar will remain the leader of the alliance, and its chief ministerial candidate.

While the JD(U) will contest 122 seats in the 243-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest from 121 seats. “Nitish Kumar has been named the leader of NDA in Bihar and he will be the chief minister when NDA gets three-fourths majority in the assembly after the elections. All speculations should end. It is clear that those who accept Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA are part of the alliance," said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of BJP’s Bihar unit.

BJP leaders clarified that while Ram Vilas Paswan, senior leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), would continue to be a member of the Union council of ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if there was a need, BJP leaders will inform the Election Commission that political parties that are part of the NDA in Bihar will be authorized to use Modi’s photo during the campaign.

“Four parties are part of NDA in Bihar and if there is a need we will inform EC that NDA members can only be authorised to use the photo of the Prime Minister otherwise the EC will be free to take action. The alliance between BJP and JD(U) is unbreakable and we have announced that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister," said Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

