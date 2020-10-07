JD(U), BJP seal Bihar seat-sharing deal; Nitish to lead front

While the JD(U) will contest 122 seats in the 243-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest from 121 seats. “Nitish Kumar has been named the leader of NDA in Bihar and he will be the chief minister when NDA gets three-fourths majority in the assembly after the elections. All speculations should end. It is clear that those who accept Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA are part of the alliance," said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of BJP’s Bihar unit.