JD(U) hits back at ally-turned-adversary Chirag over open letter

NEW DELHI/PATNA : Allies turned adversaries JD(U) and LJP on Monday sparred over an open letter from Chirag Paswan who had asserted that votes cast in favour of the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will facilitate "forced migration" of future generations. Paswan had come out with his fresh salvo a day after having announced that his party had "ideological differences" with the JD(U) and will not contest the upcoming assembly polls as part of the NDA.

He, however, vowed to facilitate the formation of a "BJP- led government" in Bihar. In his evocative open letter, Paswan whose father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had floated the party nearly two decades ago said evocatively "we do not have much time to waste. It is a question of life and death for 120 million Biharis.

"Every vote cast in favour of a JD(U) candidate will condemn your children to forced migration". The JD(U), which has been taken aback by the LJPs brinkmanship, reacted with indignation and issued a statement that is likely to cut close to the bone. "He has undertaken his political journey under the shadow of his father. He has no standing of his own. He has no understanding of the issues that matter on the ground. "It is a fact that in dynasty politics, people end up harbouring huge ambitions without making much contributions", JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said.

Prasad said Paswan junior will be facing "his real test in the Bihar elections. The mandate will make him realise how much support he enjoys at the grassroots level. The people of Bihar are not going to be swayed by his tall talk". The development roadmap prepared by Nitish Kumar, who has transformed Bihar earlier deemed a failed state is without parallels, Prasad said. Kumar enjoys the support of the people of Bihar who will shower their blessings upon him once again, he added. The LJP chief, who swears by his loyalty to the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had been striking a note of dissent against Nitish Kumar ever since he launched a "Bihar First Bihari First" campaign in March. But, he had to abort the campaign mid-way because of the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and the ensuring lockdown.

Paswan, however, continued to take potshots at the government of the state pointing out that his party supported it without being its part, and questioned the Chief Ministers handling of the migrant crisis. Before announcing severing of ties with the JD(U), the LJP had said that it was committed to ensuring implementation of Chirag Paswans "Bihar First Bihari First vision document" and ridiculed the second part of Nitish Kumars saat nishchay (seven resolves).

Through proposed seven resolves-II, the JD(U) chief has sought to showcase his achievements so far besides giving an idea of the direction he intends to take, if voted to power for his fourth consecutive term.

