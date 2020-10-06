JD(U) hits back at ally-turned-adversary Chirag over open letter

Prasad said Paswan junior will be facing "his real test in the Bihar elections. The mandate will make him realise how much support he enjoys at the grassroots level. The people of Bihar are not going to be swayed by his tall talk". The development roadmap prepared by Nitish Kumar, who has transformed Bihar earlier deemed a failed state is without parallels, Prasad said. Kumar enjoys the support of the people of Bihar who will shower their blessings upon him once again, he added. The LJP chief, who swears by his loyalty to the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had been striking a note of dissent against Nitish Kumar ever since he launched a "Bihar First Bihari First" campaign in March. But, he had to abort the campaign mid-way because of the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and the ensuring lockdown.