Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: The Jhalrapatan Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes at 8 am in the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency to declare the results in the day. Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been victorious from the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003 and is fully confident of winning again.
In 2013, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia won the Jhalrapatan seat by defeating Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandrawat with a margin of 60,896 votes. In 2018, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia won the seat second time in a row by defeating Congress candidate and Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh with a margin of 34,980 votes.