LIVE UPDATES

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM IST

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been victorious from the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003 and is fully confident of winning again.