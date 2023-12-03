Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Livemint

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been victorious from the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003 and is fully confident of winning again.

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Over 1800 candidates are in the fray in 199 seats in Rajasthan

Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: The Jhalrapatan Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes at 8 am in the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency to declare the results in the day. Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been victorious from the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003 and is fully confident of winning again.

03 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM IST Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live:

In 2013, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia won the Jhalrapatan seat by defeating Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandrawat with a margin of 60,896 votes. In 2018, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia won the seat second time in a row by defeating Congress candidate and Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh with a margin of 34,980 votes.

03 Dec 2023, 07:09 AM IST Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live:

In 1985, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had contested from Jhalrapatan and has been elected from the Jhalrapatan seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

03 Dec 2023, 06:43 AM IST Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live:

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.