Jhalrapatan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Will Vasundhara Raje's fifth win guarantee BJP's return to Rajasthan?
Jhalrapatan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Vasundhara Raje has been winning from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency since 2003. In 2018, she secured 54 per cent votes, defeating then-Congress leader Manvendra Singh
After securing a BJP ticket to seek a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is fully confident of winning from Jhalrapatan. She is being challenged by Ram Lal Chouhan who is fielded by Indian National Congress.