After securing a BJP ticket to seek a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is fully confident of winning from Jhalrapatan. She is being challenged by Ram Lal Chouhan who is fielded by Indian National Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vasundhara Raje has been winning from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency since 2003. In 2018, she secured 54 per cent votes, defeating then-Congress leader Manvendra Singh, now the BJP's candidate from the Siwana constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gung-ho about her party's chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told ANI, "This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again."

On her "I feel I can retire now" remark, as was reported by a section of the media, Raje said, "I would like to make it clear that I am not going anywhere. I have just filed my nomination. Don't entertain any thoughts of my retirement anytime soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

