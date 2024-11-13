Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’

Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Modi urged Jharkhand voters to participate enthusiastically in the assembly elections today. Voting for 43 seats began at 7 am, with 683 candidates, including former leaders. The second phase will occur on November 20, and vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi on November 13 urged voters in Jharkhand to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’ amid the 2024 state assembly elections.
Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi on November 13 urged voters in Jharkhand to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’ amid the 2024 state assembly elections.(File / HT)

Jharkhand assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in the state of Jharkhand to show “full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy” amid the states' assembly elections today on November 13.

PM Modi encouraged voters to exercise their franchise with "full enthusiasm" in the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1 Live: First vote, then refreshmen, says PM Modi

Jharkhand 2024 Assembly Elections Today

Voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand began this morning (November 13) with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former state Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

The polling began around 7 am in constituencies across 15 districts n the state and will continue till 5 pm, today.

“Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - ‘pehle matdan, phir jalpaan’!” PM Modi wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state while the counting of votes will be done on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsJharkhand assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.