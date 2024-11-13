Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’

Jharkhand assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in the state of Jharkhand to show “full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy” amid the states' assembly elections today on November 13.

PM Modi encouraged voters to exercise their franchise with "full enthusiasm" in the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Jharkhand 2024 Assembly Elections Today Voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand began this morning (November 13) with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former state Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

The polling began around 7 am in constituencies across 15 districts n the state and will continue till 5 pm, today.

“Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - ‘pehle matdan, phir jalpaan’!” PM Modi wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state while the counting of votes will be done on November 23.