Jharkhand Assembly Elections Schedule: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 15, announced the election schedule for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly polls 2024.

Announcing the schedule for the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar saidthat the polls will be held in two phases —November 13, and November 20.

The results of Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be declared on November 23. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 seats, 41 seats are needed for a majority.

According to the election commission schedule 47 Assembly seats and 1 Lok Sabha seats will vote on November 13 in first phase, while the remaining 34 Legislative Assembly seats will go for polling on November 20.

Nominations According to EC, the gazette notification for Jharkhand election will be issued on November 18, 2024. The last day to file the nomination papers for the first phase elections will be October 25 and October 29 for the second phase. The dates of scrutiny of the nominations are October 28 and October 30 respectively. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first will be October 30 and November 1 for the second phase.

Assembly Seats According to EC, out of the total 81 seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, 44 are reserved for the general category, 28 for Scheduled Tribes, and 9 for Scheduled Castes.

Voters There are a total of 2.6 crore votes in the state. This includes 1.29 crore female votes, 1.31 crore male and 66.84 lakh youth voters. There are 11.84 lakh first-time votes in the state aged between 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the BJP today announced the Central Election Committee meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss candidate names for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Co-in charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other Central Election Committee members will attend the meeting, ANI reported.

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got 3 seats while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.