JP Nadda issues strong warning: No tribal rights for children of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Election 2024: Union minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said every single Bangladeshi infiltrator will be thrown out of the state once the BJP is voted to power.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election: BJP chief JP Nadda was speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand's Bishrampur in Palamu district
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Saturday that if the BJP win the Jharkhand Assembly Election, no tribal rights will be given to the children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and local Adivasi mother.

Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand's Bishrampur in Palamu district, JP Nadda said every single Bangladeshi infiltrator will be thrown out of the state once the BJP is voted to power.

He alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators marry Adivasi women in Jharkhand to claim ownership of the Adivasi land. "We assure their children won't be given any tribal right," Nadda said.

Nadda said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in Jharkhand has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators and they would be driven out.

"The government of the Congress, the RJD and the JMM has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand for the sake of votes…It [BJP] will not allow infiltration to continue,” Nadda said.

Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to bring tribals into the mainstream of society.

He alleged that "corrupt people and thieves" are part of the JMM-led government in the state. “Time has come to oust the single-engine government from Jharkhand and form a double-engine government here for all-round development,” the BJP chief said.

He said that India’s image changed globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “US President-elect Donald Trump describing PM Modi as his close friend reflects India’s changing image,” Nadda said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, BJP won 25 seats and Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats and Congress only won 6 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

JP Nadda issues strong warning: No tribal rights for children of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand

