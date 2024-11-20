Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Voters in Jharkhand have their 2024 assembly elections today, on November 20. A total of 528 candidates are contesting for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.
Polling is set to begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except at sensitive polling stations where voting will end at 4 pm. Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.
Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the second phase include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.
This election primarily a two-way fight between the JMM-led alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
