Tue Nov 19 2024 15:59:51
Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Preparations in full swing, polling starts in 12 districts
LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Preparations in full swing, polling starts in 12 districts

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Livemint

As many as 528 candidates are contesting for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 men. Voting began at 7 am in 12 districts today.

Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Human chain formation by students urging the citizens to cast their vote for the second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections and Maharashtra Assembly elections, today. (ANI Photo / ECISVEEP via X)Premium
Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Human chain formation by students urging the citizens to cast their vote for the second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections and Maharashtra Assembly elections, today. (ANI Photo / ECISVEEP via X)

Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Voters in Jharkhand have their 2024 assembly elections today, on November 20. A total of 528 candidates are contesting for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

Polling is set to begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except at sensitive polling stations where voting will end at 4 pm. Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). 

Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the second phase include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri. 

This election primarily a two-way fight between the JMM-led alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

20 Nov 2024, 07:28:57 AM IST

Jharkhand Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Two way fights between JMM-led alliance and NDA

Jharkhand Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the second phase include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

This election primarily a two-way fight between the JMM-led alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

20 Nov 2024, 07:11:49 AM IST

Jharkhand Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Preparations in full swing, polling begins at 7 am

Jharkhand Election 2024 LIVE Updates: A total of 528 candidates are contesting for the 38 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections today (November 20). This includes 55 women candidate, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

Polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, except at sensitive polling stations where voting will end at 4 pm, according to an ANI report. 

The state has more than 1.23 crore eligible voters in this phase, including 61 lakh women.

