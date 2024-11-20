LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Preparations in full swing, polling starts in 12 districts

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST

Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: As many as 528 candidates are contesting for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 men. Voting began at 7 am in 12 districts today.