Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 22 2024 15:29:48
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.10 2.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.80 1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.05 4.51%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 571.40 2.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,265.95 3.49%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Stage set for JMM-alliance vs NDA outcome today, trends to began at 8 am
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Stage set for JMM-alliance vs NDA outcome today, trends to began at 8 am

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Livemint

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-Congress-RJD alliance and the BJP-led NDA. Exit polls have been split, with many favouring an NDA victory in the state.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Voters in Ranchi showed their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, at a polling station in Khijri on November 20, 2024. Early trends for the results are expected from 8 am today. (Somnath Sen / ANI Photo)Premium
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Voters in Ranchi showed their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, at a polling station in Khijri on November 20, 2024. Early trends for the results are expected from 8 am today. (Somnath Sen / ANI Photo)

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-Congress-RJD alliance and the BJP-led NDA. The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Ranchi, told ANI that all arrangements have been made and officials are briefed about the counting process and do's and don'ts. “We have also explained them scenarios like if there is data miss-match in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.

Exit polls have been split, with many favouring an NDA victory in the state. Early trends of the results are expected to trickle in from 8-8.30 am today, on November 23, 2024.

Jharkhand had voting in two phases for a total of 81 assembly constituencies. The first day being November 13 and second being November 20. The state saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections — its highest turnout since the state was formed in 2000.

The JMM-alliance includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The NDA comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Assembly Election Results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

23 Nov 2024, 06:57:09 AM IST

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Exit polls split, but…

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Predictions about the results from exit polls have shown a split --- however, more say that the NDA is the likely winner.

23 Nov 2024, 06:44:41 AM IST

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Two Phase Polls for 81 Assembly Seats

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Jharkhand had voting in two phases for a total of 81 assembly constituencies. The first day being November 13 and second being November 20.

Jharkhand saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.

23 Nov 2024, 06:22:32 AM IST

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Both NDA and JMM-alliance hopeful of victory

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are hopeful of gaining a victory in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, according to an ANI report.

While the JMM is betting on its incumbency and promises to deliver a win, the NDA is banking on its promises and impact from the central government, it added.

23 Nov 2024, 06:17:33 AM IST

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-alliance and NDA

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Good morning and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Results today, on November 23, 2024. 

The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-alliance and NDA in the state and early trends are expected to trickle in from 8-8.30 am today.

Stay tuned for the latest news and developments.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue