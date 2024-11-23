Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-Congress-RJD alliance and the BJP-led NDA. The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Ranchi, told ANI that all arrangements have been made and officials are briefed about the counting process and do's and don'ts. “We have also explained them scenarios like if there is data miss-match in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.
Exit polls have been split, with many favouring an NDA victory in the state. Early trends of the results are expected to trickle in from 8-8.30 am today, on November 23, 2024.
Jharkhand had voting in two phases for a total of 81 assembly constituencies. The first day being November 13 and second being November 20. The state saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections — its highest turnout since the state was formed in 2000.
The JMM-alliance includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The NDA comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
Jharkhand saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are hopeful of gaining a victory in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, according to an ANI report.
While the JMM is betting on its incumbency and promises to deliver a win, the NDA is banking on its promises and impact from the central government, it added.
The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-alliance and NDA in the state and early trends are expected to trickle in from 8-8.30 am today.
