Babulal Marandi of the BJP is leading by 1,840 votes in the Dhanwar assembly seat after the first round of counting. Hemant Soren is ahead in Barhait. Voter turnout was a record 67.74 per cent in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand unit chief, Babulal Marandi, was leading by 1,840 votes over CPIML's Rajkumar Yadav in the Dhanwar assembly seat after the first round of vote counting, according to the Election Commission of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marandi won the Dhanwar seat in the 2019 assembly polls as a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate by defeating the BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh by a margin of 17,550 votes. Later, he joined the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation are jointly contesting Jharkhand polls under the INDIA bloc.

After the first round of counting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading by 2,812 votes in the Barhait assembly seat.

AJSU Party supremo Sudesh Mahto, an NDA ally, is trailing by 3,998 votes against the JMM's Amit Kumar in the Silli constituency after the second round of counting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Jaganathpur, former MP and BJP nominee Geeta Kora is trailing Congress candidate Sonaram Sinku by 1,790 votes.

Ramsurya Munda of JMM in Khunti is leading by 1,448 votes over BJP’s Neelkanth Singh Munda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former CM and BJP nominee Champai Soren is trailing by 2,986 votes against JMM's Ganesh Mahli in Seraikela.

Kumar Jaimangal Singh of Congress is leading by 3,610 votes over BJP’s Ravindra Pandey in Bermo.

Congress Minister Rameshwar Oraon is ahead by 1,841 votes over AJSU’s Niru Shanti Bhagat after the second round of counting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress candidate Naman Bixal Kongari in Kolebira is leading, while BJP’s Shradhanand Besra is ahead in Simdega.

Satyendra Nath Tiwari of BJP is ahead by 190 votes over Mithilesh Kumar Tharkur of JMM in Garhwa.

In Koderma, Subhash Yadav of RJD is leading by 1,481 votes over BJP's Neera Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Chatra, RJD’s Rashmi Prakash is ahead by 988 votes.

The election results will determine the fate of 1,211 candidates, including CM Hemant Soren (Barhait), his wife Kalpana (Gandey), former CM Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), and former CM Champai Soren (Seraikela). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato (JMM, Nala), Deepika Pandey Singh (Congress, Mahagama), Sita Soren (CM’s sister-in-law, Jamtara), and Sudesh Mahto (AJSU, Silli).

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar mentioned that counting is ongoing under tight security, with results expected by 4 pm. The Torpa seat will have the lowest 13 rounds of counting, while Chatra will see the highest at 24 rounds.

This year saw a record 67.74 per cent voter turnout, the highest since Jharkhand’s formation in 2000. The elections were held in two phases, on November 13 and 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}