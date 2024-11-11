Jharkhand Elections: JMM releases manifesto, promises 33% reservation for women in state govt jobs

  • The JMM has unveiled its assembly election manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and loans for MSME entrepreneurs.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published11 Nov 2024, 09:41 PM IST
Jharkhand Elections: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) releases manifesto.
Jharkhand Elections: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) releases manifesto. (Somnath Sen)

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its manifesto for assembly elections on Monday. The party has promised 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs, newswire PTI reported. Rajya Sabha member and JMM party leader Shibu Soren unveiled the manifesto, which focused on nine key areas, including agriculture and education.

“Our manifesto promises 33 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs. It focuses on nine points,” the PTI report said, quoting party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

 

The party has also promised to provide loans of around 5 crore to MSME entrepreneurs under the Credit Guarantee Scheme. The manifesto promises to waive loans for small—and medium-level traders. It also plans to set up sports centres of excellence in all divisions and a sports university in the state.

On November 5, the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, the JMM, the RJD, and the CPI-M, presented a joint manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The manifesto was released in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

 

“Whenever we talk about any guarantees, PM Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress' guarantees... Congress fulfils all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled,” Kharge said.

The Assembly elections for the 81 seats in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 13 for 43 seats, and the second phase will be held on November 20 for 38 seats. The vote counting will be held on November 23. Jharkhand has 2.6 crore eligible voters, including 1.31 crore male voters and 1.29 crore female voters.

In the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019, JMM emerged as the biggest party with 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats, and Congress won 25 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) bagged three seats, and the All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 09:41 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections

