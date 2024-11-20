Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India predicts INDIA’s lead with 53 seats, 25 for BJP-led NDA

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: After the conclusion of voting in Jharkhand for Assembly elections 2024, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has predicted a lead by JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state with a share of 53 seats. BJP-led NDA alliance is seen to win 25 seats so far, according to the exit poll.

Axis My India has predicted an INDIA bloc lead in five key regions - Palamu, Kolhan, South Chotanagpur, North Chotanagpur, and Santhal Pargana. The pollster is among the few to predict a sweep by the INDIA bloc compared to others expecting an NDA win.

On the other hand, the Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted 40-44 seats for the BJP and its allies, and 30-40 seats for the INDIA bloc partners. Meanwhile, Matrize and People Pulse exit polls also gave an edge to the BJP-led NDA

In Jharkhand, the fight is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. A political party needs to win 41 seats to form government in the state. Jharkhand is currently ruled by the INDIA bloc – the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election, the Hemant Soren-led JMM contested 43 seats, the Congress fielded candidates for 30 seats, and the RJD fought for six seats, while the Left parties contested three seats. They all are part of the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the NDA comprises the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Exit Polls are predictions based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. The basic idea behind exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results. However, their accuracy has often faced scrutiny.