Jharkhand Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress and RJD while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa and accused both the parties of committing barbaric crimes on tribals.

The Prime Minister also exuded confidence that history will be scripted in Jharkhand this time with BJP winning highest number of seats.

"The history is witness to how Kolhan posed challenge to the tyrant English forces. Today once again, Kolhan has decided to uproot the tyrant government of JMM-Congress-RJD," said Modi.

Stating that the entire Jharkhand is saying today – 'roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar', the Prime Minister recalled that when the BJP government was formed for the first time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee got the opportunity in Delhi to serve the nation, and Jharkhand was formed," reported ANI.

What PM Modi said — They (JMM) have disrespected the son, pride of Kolhan - Champai Soren.

— The way they removed him from the CM's post by disrespecting him, the entire country has seen it. It's a disrespect of the entire Kolhan.

— What they have done with our sister Sita Soren - we all have seen it. The thing a leader of Congress has said for Sita Sooren - we all have seen it. It's a disrespect to all tribal mothers and sisters.

— In Maharashtra also, a sister who is contesting the election (referring to Shaina NC), what kind of language was used for her? But the CM hasn't spoken a word over it, this is the truth of the JMM.

— JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. A conspiracy is being hitched to change the identity, demography of Jharkhand.

— Supporters of infiltrators have become the stamp of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank.

— JMM and Congress are making fake documents of infiltrators. Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters.

— We will bring a law to register the land in the name of tribal daughters.

— Congress, RJD committed barbaric crimes on tribals in Jharkhand, reported PTI.

— Congress will scrap reservation for tribals, hand it over to their vote bank.

— RJD opposed creation of Jharkhand, now JMM sitting on its lap

— Congress hurt country's women by insulting ex-MLA Sita Soren.

— JMM-led coalition handed over youth to 'recruitment mafia', ruined their future with paper leaks.