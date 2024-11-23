Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list: Will Hemant Soren get a go for the second term?

  • Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list: I.N.D.I.A leads with 51 seats, overtaking NDA. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM aims to retain power amid predictions favoring both alliances. Key candidates include Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated23 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list: Two hours into voting, early trends showed that NDA was inching closer to victory in Jharkhand. However, the situation has tumbled, with I.N.D.I.A currently in the lead, at 51 seats.

Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with voters casting their votes in two phases —November 13, and November 20 —to seal the fate of the contesting candidates. The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections took place across 43 constituencies, while the second phase saw voting in 38 seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, currently leading the state, witnessed two major alliances competing for power. His ruling party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the INDIA alliance, strives to retain its power, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and BJP, aims to overthrow them.

Key candidates

Prominent candidates include CM Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

What did the exit polls predict

Majority of the pollsters, such as Matrize, People's Pulse, among others have predicted a win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. 

In contrast, Axis My India projected a massive victory for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, giving 53 seats to the INDIA bloc, 25 to NDA and three to others.

Speaking about exit polls, former CM Champai Soren said they were “ doing its job.” "We have gone to every Assembly constituency...corruption is at its peak, unemployed people are disappointed, students are disappointed so the change is ensured," Champai Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list

Note: The declared winners are marked in bold

Serial No.Assembly Constituency Leading Candidate/ Winner (party)Trailing candidate/ Loser (party)
1RajmahalMd Tajuddin (JMM)Anant Kumar Ojha (BJP)
2BorioDhananjay Soren (JMM)Lobin Hembram (BJP)
3BarhaitHemant Soren (JMM)Gamliyel Hembrom (BJP)
4LittiparaHemlal Murmu (JMM)Babudhan Murmu (BJP)
5PakaurNisat Alam (INC)Azhar Islam( AJSU)
6MaheshpurStephen Marandi (JMM)Navneet Anthony Hembrom (BJP)
7ShikariparaAlok Kumar Soren (JMM)Paritosh Soren (BJP)
8NalaRabindra Nath Mahato (JMM)Madhav Chandra Mahato (BJP)
9JamtaraIrfan Ansari (INC)Sita Murmu (BJP)
10DumkaSunil Soren (BJP)Basant Soren (JMM)
11Jama  
12Jarmundi  
13Madhupur   
14Sarath   
15Deoghar  
16Poreyahat  
17Godda  
18Mahagama  
19Kodarma  
20Barkatha  
21Barhi  
22Barkagaon  
23Ramgarh   
24Mandu  
25Hazaribagh   
26Simaria  
27Chatra  
28Dhanwar  
29Bagodar  
30Jamua  
31 Gandey  
32Giridih  
33Dumri  
34Gomia  
35Bermo  
36Bokaro  
37Chandankyari  
38Sindri  
39Nirsa  
40Dhanbad  
41Jharia  
42Tundi  
43Baghmara  
44Baharagora  
45Ghatsila  
46Potka  
47 Jugsalai  
48Jamshedpur East  
49Jamshedpur West  
50Ichagarh  
51Saraikella  
52Chaibasa  
53Majhganon  
54Jagannathpur  
55Manoharpur  
56Chakradharpur  
57Kharasawan  
58Tamar  
59Torpa  
60Khunti  
61Silli  
62Khijri  
63Ranchi  
64Hatia  
65Kanke  
66Mandar  
67Sisai  
68Gumla  
69Bishunpur  
70Simdega  
71Kolebira  
72Lohardaga  
73Manika  
74Latehar  
75Panki  
76Daltonganj  
77Bishrampur  
78Chattarpur  
79Hussainabad  
80Garhwa  
81Bhawanathpur  

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsJharkhand Election winners losers complete list: Will Hemant Soren get a go for the second term?

