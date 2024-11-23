Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list: Two hours into voting, early trends showed that NDA was inching closer to victory in Jharkhand. However, the situation has tumbled, with I.N.D.I.A currently in the lead, at 51 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with voters casting their votes in two phases —November 13, and November 20 —to seal the fate of the contesting candidates. The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections took place across 43 constituencies, while the second phase saw voting in 38 seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, currently leading the state, witnessed two major alliances competing for power. His ruling party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the INDIA alliance, strives to retain its power, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and BJP, aims to overthrow them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key candidates Prominent candidates include CM Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

What did the exit polls predict Majority of the pollsters, such as Matrize, People's Pulse, among others have predicted a win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, Axis My India projected a massive victory for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, giving 53 seats to the INDIA bloc, 25 to NDA and three to others.

Speaking about exit polls, former CM Champai Soren said they were “ doing its job." "We have gone to every Assembly constituency...corruption is at its peak, unemployed people are disappointed, students are disappointed so the change is ensured," Champai Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jharkhand Election winners losers complete list Note: The declared winners are marked in bold {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}