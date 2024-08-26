J-K Assembly elections: Congress, National Conference reach seat-sharing agreement. Check details

J-K Assembly elections: Congress and National Conference will contest the J-K Assembly elections with a seat-sharing agreement: Congress on 32 seats, National Conference on 51, and a friendly contest on 5 seats.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 07:37 PM IST
J-K Assembly elections: August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase
J-K Assembly elections: August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase

J-K Assembly elections: The Congress and Farooq Abdullah's National Conference on Monday has officially reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. In the September 18 polls for 90 Assembly seats, Congress and National Conference will be fighting 32 and 51 seats respectively.

Congress J&K chief Tariq Hamid Karra in Srinagar said both the parties agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 other seats.

Also Read | J&K: assembly polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party releases list of 13 candidates

National Conference will contest on 51 seats, Congress on 32 and we have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 seats,” Karra said.

“Over and above these 88 seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party,” he added.

Also Read | Mint Interview: No election has resolved larger issue of J-K, says Iltija Mufti

At a joint press conference, Farooq Abdullah said the INDIA alliance was formed to fight those forces which promote communal divide and want to split the country. 

"Today, we completed our negotiations in a cordial atmosphere. Congress and National Conference will contest the elections together,” he added.

BJP names 16th candidate

The BJP named 16 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, considerably pruning an initial list of 44 following protests by some party cadre who alleged that "parachute candidates" were favoured over dedicated workers.

The original list, which included candidates for 36 segments in the Jammu region and eight in the Kashmir Valley, sparked significant dissatisfaction among party workers.

Also Read | J&K: Farooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats

The BJP is looking on build on its performance as it faces a rejuvenated challenge from the Congress-National Conference alliance, particularly in the Jammu region.

J-K Assembly elections

As of now, 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the first phase of elections. August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase.

The process of filing nominations for the second and third phases will begin on August 29 and September 5, respectively.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Ram Madhav in Srinagar today as J-K assembly election looms

The counting of votes for the elections will be taken up on October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 07:37 PM IST
HomeElectionsAssembly ElectionsJ-K Assembly elections: Congress, National Conference reach seat-sharing agreement. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue