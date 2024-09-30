J&K Assembly elections: EC stalls appointment of Army officer as SSP citing MCC ahead of Phase 3 polling

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday stalled the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s order appointing an Army officer as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Training and Special Operations in J&K Police a day before phase-three polls when the Model Code of Conduct (MMC) is in force.

The EC also sought an explanation from the J&K administration's chief secretary regarding the appointment made without the commission's approval.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in encounter with terrorists in Kathua

The EC said it has put in abeyance the order issued by the J&K administration, in which Colonel Vikrant Prasher of the Indian Army's Para, High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, was appointed as SSP (Training) and Special (Operations) in the J&K Police, even though there is a ban on transferring officers connected to elections as MCC in force.

“Without going into the rationale at this stage, process and urgency of posting of an Army officer as SSP in the civil side during the period of operation of MCC, the Commission hereby directs that order shall be kept in abeyance with immediate effect,” the EC order read.

“If the order has already been implemented, the status quo prior to the issuance of the order must be restored immediately,” the election commission said.

“Submit a compliance report by 11:00 am on 01.10.2024, along with a detailed explanation regarding the rationale for issuing the order without obtaining the required clearance from the Election Commission,” the EC order further read.

Also Read | No govt will be formed without PDP in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Separately, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar urged the voters to participate in greater numbers in the third phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled to be held tomorrow.