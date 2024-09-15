J&K Assembly Polls: BJP elevates Surankot candidate Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela status. Who is he?

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published15 Sep 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday compared the party candidate from Surankot, Mushtaq Bukhari, to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former South African President Nelson Mandela. Chugh hailed him as a transformative leader and praised his efforts in bringing ‘freedom’ to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is important to note that the 75-year-old politician, who is contesting from Jammu’s Surankot reserved constituency (Scheduled Tribe), joined the saffron party in 2022 after leaving the National Conference (NC) over ST status for the Pahari people. Bukhari had been with the NC for nearly 40 years.

“Jo kaam Mahatma Gandhi ne kiya tha koi bhool nahi sakta. Jis bhi party ki sarkar aaye lekin log Nelson Mandela ko nahi bhool sakte. Waise he Pahari kabile ko azadi dilane ka kaam yahan ke Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Bukhari sahab ne kiya hai (The work that Mahatma Gandhi did can never be forgotten. No matter which party comes to power, people will never forget Nelson Mandela. Similarly, here, Bukhari Sahab, the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela of the tribal community has worked to bring them freedom,” Chugh, who oversees BJP's activities in Jammu and Kashmir, said.

A two-time former legislator from Surankote in Poonch district, Bukhari was once a close confidant of NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

After joining the saffron party, Bukhari said, 'I have kept my promise of joining a party which fulfils our long-pending demand of ST status. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and state unit presidentRavinder Raina for doing justice with Paharis who have struggled for 40 long years for the ST status."

Modi government recently added four communities -- Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Paddari Tribe and Pahari Ethnic group -- to the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari, also known as “peer sahab” in the Muslim community, is a respected spiritual leader who has a significant influence in the Pahari community, which numbers around 12.5 lakh across Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will take place in three phases, beginning on September 18.Surankot will go to the polls in the second phase of the assembly polls on September 25.The results will be announced on October 4.

 

 

 

