J&K Election Result: ’BJP is wiped out…we have got more than we expected’, says Omar Abdullah after NC-Congress win

J&K elections: The National Conference would have got votes from people who had never thought to vote for it, but they voted against the BJP. It gives the party a responsibility, says Omar Abdullah.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published8 Oct 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Omar Abdullah thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the NC-Congress alliance, which is set to form the government in the state.
Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Omar Abdullah thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the NC-Congress alliance, which is set to form the government in the state.(Mohammad Amin War)

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: National Conference (NC) vice president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted with a lot of prudence and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been wiped out in the assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after the NC-Congress alliance's landslide victory in J&K, Omar Abdullah thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

“First of all I want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir. After 2018, there would be a democratic rule. I want to thank the voters who exercised their franchise and made the candidates of National Conference and Congress successful,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah talked about how the Bharatiya Janata Party targeted the National Conference (NC) and how the saffron party tried to weaken his party; “…but their own existence has been wiped out,” said the vice president of NC, PTI news agency reported. 

Omar Abdullah also talked about a “transparent rule” which will meet the expectations of the people.

“With this mandate, one thing is clear is that the way BJP targeted NC and tried to weaken us, but their own existence has been wiped out. People have voted with a lot of prudence. We the people of alliance have the responsibility to provide a transparent rule which will meet the expectations of people. I can say that probably we have got more than what we expected,” Abdullah was quoted as saying in the report.

The NC vice president accepted that his party did not do well in the parliament elections.

“We had not done well in Parliament election. The National Conference would have got votes from people who had never thought to vote for us, but they voted against the BJP. It gives us a responsibility,” said Abdullah.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 07:26 PM IST
