Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Exit polls predict hung Assembly, give an edge to Congress-NC

Jammu and Kashmir began counting election votes on Tuesday for the first time in 10 years. Exit polls have given an edge to the Congress-NC combine without predicting a clear winner. The PDP may find itself playing kingmaker in a potentially hung Assembly. Meanwhile the possible nomination of five MLAs by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha can also drastically alter the political landscape.
“Counting will begin at 7:30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs... Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed,” Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole told ANI.
The winning party or coalition will be required to win at least 46 out of 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the Congress-NC is slated to get 43 seats in Jammu and Kashmir while giving the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP eight seats — paving the way for a possible coalition to form the government. It projected the BJP as securing 26 seats.
