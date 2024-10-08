Vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir is counting election votes after a decade, with exit polls suggesting a lead for the Congress-NC alliance. The PDP could play a pivotal role in a hung Assembly, while five potential MLA nominations could change the game.

Jammu and Kashmir began counting election votes on Tuesday for the first time in 10 years. Exit polls have given an edge to the Congress-NC combine without predicting a clear winner. The PDP may find itself playing kingmaker in a potentially hung Assembly. Meanwhile the possible nomination of five MLAs by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha can also drastically alter the political landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Counting will begin at 7:30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs... Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed," Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole told ANI.

According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the Congress-NC is slated to get 43 seats in Jammu and Kashmir while giving the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP eight seats — paving the way for a possible coalition to form the government. It projected the BJP as securing 26 seats.

What do the Exit Polls say? The India Today- C Voter exit poll predicted 40 to 48 votes for the Congress and NC grouping. The BJP is projected to win 27 to 32 seats while the PDP is likely to secure between 6 and 12 seats.

According to the People's Pulse exit poll, the Congress-NC grouping is slated to get 46 to 50 seats. Meanwhile the BJP is projected to secure 23 to 27 seats. The poll forecast 7 to 11 seats for the PDP.

Dainik Bhaskar exit poll forecast 35 to 40 seats for the Congress-NC. The BJP is projected to secure 20 to 25 seats in the region. The PDP is predicted to get 4 to 7 seats.

Gulistan News exit poll also predicts a hung Assembly with the Congress-NC getting 35 to 45 seats. The BJP is projected to win 28 to 30 seats while the PDP secures 5 to 7 seats.

Axis My India predicted 35 to 45 seats for the Congress-NC grouping and another 24 to 34 seats for the BJP. It ranked the PDP a distant third with 4 to 6 seats.