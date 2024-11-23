JMM’s Kalpana Soren trails on Gandey seat by over 3,000 votes against Muniya Devi of BJP

  • Kalpana Soren has been fielded against Muniya Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
JMM candidate Kalpana Soren
JMM candidate Kalpana Soren(PTI)

In a big setback for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the Jharkhand Election Results 2024, Kalpana Murmu Soren is trailing on the Gandey Assembly constituency. Kalpana Soren has been fielded against Muniya Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kalpana Soren embarked on a political journey and emerged as one of the contenders in the Jharkhand Assembly elections when husband and Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Election Commission (EC) in a money laundering case. Check Jharkhand election winners/losers list

On the Gandey seat, Kalpana Soren is trailing by 3,600 votes against BJP's Muniya Devi after the fifth round of counting by the Election Commission (EC).

Kalpana Soren had won the Gandey seat in a bypoll on June 4 this year after it fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. She defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes.

As per the current trends on the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the INDIA is leading on 50 seats, the NDA is ahead on 30 seats. The break is as follows:

BJP: 30

JMM: 26

Congress: 15

RJD: 4

CPI(ML)(L): 2

AJSUP: 1

LJPRV: 1y

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his lead to 12,818 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom in the Barhait Assembly constituency, according to the trends available on Election Commission's website.

The results will decide the electoral fate of 1,211 candidates, including Soren, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela.

Other prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsJMM’s Kalpana Soren trails on Gandey seat by over 3,000 votes against Muniya Devi of BJP

