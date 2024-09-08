‘Jo Ram ko layein hain’ fame Kanhaiya Mittal set to join Congress? Singer says, ’don’t want any particular party to…’

Kanhaiya Mittal aims to join Congress for the upcoming Haryana elections, moving away from his earlier BJP support. He promotes discussion of 'Sanatan' across all parties and aligns himself with Olympian Vinesh Phogat, expressing no resentment toward BJP but a desire for change.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Sep 2024, 03:18 PM IST
'I have not worked for any party before. But I feel I should join the Congress,' Kanhaiya Mittal said.
’I have not worked for any party before. But I feel I should join the Congress,’ Kanhaiya Mittal said.(X @ranvijayT90)

The ‘Jo Ram ko layein hain’ fame singer Kanhaiya Mittal is reportedly set to join the Congress as Haryana gears up for Assembly elections on October 5. Notably, Mittal had supported the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

In a third-party video accessed by news agency PTI, Mittal said he had expressed his wish to join the Congress to his friend. Clarifying that there is no clash between him and the BJP, the singer said he wants every party to talk about ‘Sanatan’.

Also Read | ’Misfit, selfish’: Somnath Bharti apposes AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana

“A friend of mine called me today morning and I told him about my wish to join Congress. I don't want any particular party to talk about ‘Sanatan’. I want every party to do that. There’s no clash between me and BJP,” Mittal said on his chances of him joining the Congress.

Speculations are that the singer is miffed about not getting an election ticket for the Haryana polls from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to ABP News, Mittal said that there is no resentment, “but my mind is connecting with the Congress”.

"I have not worked for any party before. But I feel I should join the Congress," he said.

Also Read | Why is Bajrang Punia not contesting Haryana elections? ‘Vinesh and I decided…’

He also cited Olympian Vinesh Phogat's association with the party, and said the ace grappler had to face criticism for joining Congress.

“I (Mittal) want to support her; therefore I want to join Congress,” he told ABP News.

The singer, who had once criticised Congress for allegedly “stopping Lord Ram from coming”, told ABP News that he would have sung the same song if former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would have taken the Ayodhya temple decision.

Also Read | BJP faces revolt after release of Haryana poll list, CM says ‘we’re pacifying…’

"Now there is a feeling inside the country that we should go with the Congress. The coming youth should also understand this. Okay, we believe in Ram, but it is not that all anti-Ram are in Congress. There are also those who love Ram and there are Sanatani people there too. Everyone can work together," he said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Jo Ram ko layein hain’ fame Kanhaiya Mittal set to join Congress? Singer says, ’don’t want any particular party to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue