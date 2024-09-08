Kanhaiya Mittal aims to join Congress for the upcoming Haryana elections, moving away from his earlier BJP support. He promotes discussion of 'Sanatan' across all parties and aligns himself with Olympian Vinesh Phogat, expressing no resentment toward BJP but a desire for change.

The 'Jo Ram ko layein hain' fame singer Kanhaiya Mittal is reportedly set to join the Congress as Haryana gears up for Assembly elections on October 5. Notably, Mittal had supported the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

In a third-party video accessed by news agency PTI, Mittal said he had expressed his wish to join the Congress to his friend. Clarifying that there is no clash between him and the BJP, the singer said he wants every party to talk about ‘Sanatan’.

"A friend of mine called me today morning and I told him about my wish to join Congress. I don't want any particular party to talk about 'Sanatan'. I want every party to do that. There's no clash between me and BJP," Mittal said on his chances of him joining the Congress.

Speculations are that the singer is miffed about not getting an election ticket for the Haryana polls from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to ABP News, Mittal said that there is no resentment, "but my mind is connecting with the Congress".

"I have not worked for any party before. But I feel I should join the Congress," he said.

He also cited Olympian Vinesh Phogat's association with the party, and said the ace grappler had to face criticism for joining Congress.

“I (Mittal) want to support her; therefore I want to join Congress," he told ABP News.

The singer, who had once criticised Congress for allegedly "stopping Lord Ram from coming", told ABP News that he would have sung the same song if former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would have taken the Ayodhya temple decision.