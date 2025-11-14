Live Updates

Jokihat Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Brother versus brother as RJD’s Shahnawaz Alam faces Jan Suraaj’s Sarfaraz

Jokihat Election Result Live: Vote counting is set to begin soon and people's choice in Jokihat Assembly seat will be revealed in some time. Stay tuned to know who will win from the constituency

Written By Rajendra Kumar Saxena, Fareha Naaz
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:45:27 AM IST
Jokihat Election Result LIVE Updates: Vote counting is set to begin at 8:00 AM today.
Jokihat Election Result LIVE Updates: Vote counting is set to begin at 8:00 AM today.(HT)

Jokihat Election Result Live: The Jokihat Assembly seat in Araria district of Bihar is gearing up for the election results. The polling for Jokihat was held in second phase of the state Assembly elections on November 11.

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:45:22 AM IST

Jokihat Election Result LIVE: What was the voter turnout in Shahnawaz Alam's constituency

The Jokihat constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 70.92%.

14 Nov 2025, 06:40:21 AM IST

Jokihat Election Result LIVE: Neck and neck battle between RJD's Shahnawaz Alam and JSP's Sarfaraz Alam

There is a neck and neck contest in Jokighat constituency between brothers Shahnawaz Alam, contesting from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sarfaraz Alam from the Jan Suraaj Party.

14 Nov 2025, 06:20:07 AM IST

Jokihat Election Result LIVE: When did Shahnawaz Alam's constituency go to polls?

The polling for Jokihat seat was held in second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11.

14 Nov 2025, 06:23:45 AM IST

Jokihat Election Result LIVE: When will the vote counting begin?

Vote counting is set to begin at 8:00 AM today.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav

Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsJokihat Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Brother versus brother as RJD’s Shahnawaz Alam faces Jan Suraaj’s Sarfaraz
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.