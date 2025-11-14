Jokihat Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Brother versus brother as RJD’s Shahnawaz Alam faces Jan Suraaj’s Sarfaraz

Jokihat Election Result Live: The Jokihat Assembly seat in Araria district of Bihar is gearing up for the election results. The polling for Jokihat was held in second phase of the state Assembly elections on November 11.
The Jokihat constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 70.92%.
There is a neck and neck contest in Jokighat constituency between brothers Shahnawaz Alam, contesting from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sarfaraz Alam from the Jan Suraaj Party.
Vote counting is set to begin at 8:00 AM today.
