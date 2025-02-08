JP Nadda addresses BJP workers in Akshay Kumar style ‘Jo humne promise kia…’

The BJP made a triumphant return to power in Delhi after 27 years on Saturday — with party leaders hailing it as a ‘historic’ mandate. Party chief JP Nadda also contended that the results were clear evidence that “Delhi ke dil (heart) mein Modi hai". The Union Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘changing’ politics in India and holding people accountable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There was a time when was a time when politics was about giving attractive speeches to the people and making promises and then forgetting them later. Prime Minister Modi brought a change in the politics of India and gave birth to the politics of report cards and what was said was done, what was not said was also done...Modi's guarantee is a guarantee that the guarantee will be fulfilled," he said.

The Delhi election verdict also comes months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The party also won Haryana last year — further consolidating its domination of national politics.

He also launched a scathing attack against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP — accusing it of “misleading the people" in the name of education.

“These elections have given a clear message that the people of Delhi do not need such a party. 'AAP-Da' is a factory of lies and a factory for finding new ways to commit corruption," Nadda added.