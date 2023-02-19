JP Nadda to begin 3-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today
BJP chief JP Nadda will arrive in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka today and will stay in the city.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will begin his three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today, February 19, to participate in various activities and events, aimed at strengthening the party for upcoming Assembly elections which will likely take place in April or May.
