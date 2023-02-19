Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will begin his three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today, February 19, to participate in various activities and events, aimed at strengthening the party for upcoming Assembly elections which will likely take place in April or May.

In an official statement, Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said that Nadda will arrive in Mangaluru tonight and visit Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts during the next two days.

He said the BJP chief after arriving in Managluru will stay in the city, according to the news agency PTI.

JP Nadda's 3-day visit to Karnataka: Check out the full schedule here

February 19: BJP chief JP Nadda will arrive in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka today and will stay in the city.

February 20: He will take part in the booth-level convention in Udupi tomorrow morning, and later by afternoon will attend a public meeting in Byndoor. By evening that day he will be in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to take part in Arecanut growers convention, and thereafter will participate in a public representative meeting at Sringeri.

February 21: Nadda will take part in a meeting with "intellectuals" in Chikkamagaluru, and will attend a public meeting at Beluru in Hassan district in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend a booth-level convention in Hassan, following which he will fly to Delhi via Bengaluru.

BJP is considered to be strong in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, however, the Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, which Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress, PTI reported.

Hassan, the other district to which the BJP national president will be traveling, is a JD(S) bastion and the home turf of its patriarch and former Prime Minster H D Deve Gowda.

Six of the seven assembly segments in the district are represented by the JD(S). However, BJP made inroads by winning the Hassan seat in the 2018 assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)