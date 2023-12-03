Jubilee Hills Assembly ELections: Azharuddin seeks victory, While BJP fields with new candidates
Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency is a closely watched seat in the upcoming assembly elections. The candidates include Maganti Gopinath from BRS, Mohammad Azharuddin from Congress, Lankala Deepak Kumar from BJP, and Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from AIMIM
As part of the 119 Telangana Assembly seats up for election on November 30, the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency falls under the Hyderabad district.
