As part of the 119 Telangana Assembly seats up for election on November 30, the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency falls under the Hyderabad district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will be announced on December 3, 2023.

The southern state saw a 64.35% voter turnout until 5 pm on Thursday, according to a report by The Hindu Business Line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana's voter turnout was significantly lower than that of 2018, at 64.35%, compared to 73.74% in 2018. Approximately 82.05% of voters turned out in Medak by 5 pm, 80.23% in Jangaon, and 40.88% in Hyderabad by that time, the report added.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 46.70% per cent, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Scheduled Caste candidates are allowed to run in 18 constituencies in Telangana, while Scheduled Tribes candidates are allowed to run in 9 constituencies, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a district with some of Hyderabad's poshest neighbourhoods and most expensive real estate, as well as some of its poorest slums, Jubilee Hills in the centre of Telangana's capital will be closely watched in the upcoming elections.

Maganti Gopinath has been renominated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Mohammad Azharuddin is leading the charge for the Congress, and Lankala Deepak Kumar is the BJP candidate. AIMIM, a BRS ally, is fielding Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin, a member of the Shaikpet Municipal Corporation who has a lot of influence in the area.

Also Read | Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin to go against Maganti Gopinath of BRS Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda had voted at Jubilee Hills Public School on November 30, 2023. Due to its posh location, many businessmen, professionals and movie stars from various parties seek tickets in Jubilee Hills constituency. While the BRS candidate Gopinath is a film producer, three women from BJP — businesswoman Keerti Reddy, professional Dr Padma Veerapaneni and actor Jeevitha are competing for the ticket, according to a report by Times Now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Congress representatives Mohammad Azharuddin and P Vishnuvardhan Reddy are running for seats, while the BJP is fielding three female candidates, including actress Jeevitha.

During the 2014 elections, the AIMIM fielded Yadav, who secured 41,656 votes and damaged the prospects of the incumbent MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy. During the election, Gopinath won as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). With 18,817 votes, Yadav ruined chances for the Congress four years later, ruining Vishnuvardhan Reddy's chances of winning the seat back.

Maganti Gopinath, a candidate for the TDP, won by just 9,000 votes as an AIMIM candidate in the 2014 elections. AIMIM's minority support is evident in the 5% vote difference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Congress, the competition intensifies between Azharuddin and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who is the son of four-time MLA the late P Janardhan Reddy.

On a Congress ticket, Vishnuvardhan won the Jubilee Hills constituency in 2009 but lost two consecutive elections to Gopinath in 2014 and 2018. In the upcoming elections, Vishnuvardhan intends to run for the same seat. Party elders reportedly support Azhar, while Vishnu relies on his family history but has trouble building rapport with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Lankala Deepak Reddy, former leader of the TDP, is also running. Interestingly, none of the four candidates previously belonged to any party and joined the party only recently. BJP has struggled in this seat in the past, so many senior citizens find the race intriguing because of the large minority vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.