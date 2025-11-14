Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result LIVE: Congress secures massive lead after round 6, BRS candidate loses edge

Jubilee Hills Bypoll results LIVE: Early trends from bypolls across seven states in India have emerged, with several assembly constituencies witnessing tight contests. In Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Congress has taken the lead in early trends.

Voting took place in eight constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha, where the seats had fallen vacant.

In the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav V gained an early edge. After six rounds out of the 10 of counting, he was ahead of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rival Maganti Sunitha by over 15,000 votes in the by-election to the Hyderabad constituency on Friday.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Celebrations start as Naveen Yadav posed to win

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Congress on verge of winning at end of Round 6 Jubilee Hills Bypoll results latest trends —

Naveen Yadav (Congress): Leading by 15,797 votes

Maganti Sunitha (BRS): Trailing Yadav by 15,797 votes

Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP): Trailing by 50,167 votes.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Attemps at diversion politics made, says Cong leader “We were expecting the same. We are winning. Thank you to the people. Attempts at diversion politics were made... but people are with development...People are happy with our schemes and have blessed us. We will carry this blessing with us and work on our shortcomings as pointed by people during campaigning,” says Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Congress strengthens lead Jubilee Hills Bypoll results latest trends —

Naveen Yadav (Congress): Leading by 12,859 votes

Maganti Sunitha (BRS): Trailing Yadav by 12,859 votes

Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP): Trailing by 42,280 votes. Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: What are the latest trends? Jubilee Hills bypoll results latest trends —

Naveen Yadav (Congress): Leading by 9559 votes

Maganti Sunitha (BRS): Trailing Yadav by 9559 votes

Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP): Trailing by 31270 votes.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Why was the bypoll held? The Jubilee Hills Bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: How many voters? The constituency had 4.01 lakh eligible voters, of whom 1.94 lakh cast their ballots.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: What was the voter turnout? The Jubilee Hills Bypolls were held on 11 November, alongside the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. According to officials, a total of 48.49% of votes were registered in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Counting commences amid tight security The counting of votes cast by the voters began after the postal ballots were counted at 8 am. Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, commenced.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Who are the key candidates? The key candidates are:

Naveen Yadav — Indian National Congress

Maganti Sunitha — BRS

Deepak Reddy Lankala: BJP Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: What do ECI trends predict? The latest ECI trends predict a clear lead for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll result LIVE: Which assembly seats are going into bypolls? The seats that are up for contest include Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Mizoram's Dampa, Nuapada in Odisha, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Rajasthan's Anta, and Telangana's Jubilee Hills.