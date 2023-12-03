comScore
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin to go against Maganti Gopinath of BRS
LIVE UPDATES

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin to go against Maganti Gopinath of BRS

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Livemint

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: One of the high-profile constituencies where Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin will contest against sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: EVMs and other election material kept at distribution centre (PTI)Premium
Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: EVMs and other election material kept at distribution centre (PTI)

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: The elections to the Jubilee Hills constituency of Telangana is going to be interesting as Congress has fielded Mohammed Azharuddin, a former renowned cricketer and captain of the Indian national team. The incumbent MLA for this constituency is Maganti Gopinath from the ruling BRS, while the BJP has put forward Lankala Deepak Reddy, a member of its state executive committee

03 Dec 2023, 07:46:29 AM IST

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress gears up for counting of votes

The Congress in Telangana has asked its candidates who contested in the assembly elections and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day to oversee the process on Sunday.

03 Dec 2023, 07:26:23 AM IST

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Candidates in fray

Former Congress representatives Mohammad Azharuddin and P Vishnuvardhan Reddy are running for seats, while the BJP is fielding three female candidates, including actress Jeevitha.

03 Dec 2023, 07:16:18 AM IST

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live:  Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

The results of the elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Counting votes will begin at 8 am, after which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends.

