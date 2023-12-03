LIVE UPDATES

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin to go against Maganti Gopinath of BRS

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Jubilee Hills Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: One of the high-profile constituencies where Congress' Mohammed Azharuddin will contest against sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy