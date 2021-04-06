Just over 65% voter turnout recorded in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

As per the Election Commission, Karur reported the highest voter turnout at 77.21 per cent. Other districts where voters came out in large numbers to cast their votes are Kallakurichi (74.41 per cent), Namakkal (74.99 per cent), Perambalur (74.51 per cent) and Ariyalur (72.99 per cent). Chennai reported a turnout of 50.56 per cent.