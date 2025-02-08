Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: The Assembly election seat of Kalkaji is set to be one of the most intense election flights between Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi, who is serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi after replacing Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba.
Kalkaji seat is poised to be one of the most closely contested seats in the 2025 Assembly elections, as BJP has never won this seat since 1993. The Central government party will pin its hopes on Ramesh Bidhuri's track record of winning to tip this year's results in the BJP's favour.
Kalkaji Seat's Winning History
Looking at the track record of the seat, Atishi won in the last 2020 assembly elections; before that, Avtar Singh won it for the AAP. In 2013, Harmeet Singh Kalka won the seat for the ‘Shiromani Akali Dal,’ and from 1998 to 2008, the seat was held by Indian National Congress Subhash Chopra.
Aitshi Marlena Singh, the current CM of Delhi, aims to make a comeback, as in the last election in 2020, she won with 52% vote backing from the people.
India is eyeing the Assembly election results for the national capital, Delhi. The results will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, when the Election Commission of India will start counting the results for the 70 constituencies in the NCT of Delhi.
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Alka Lamba had spent five years with AAP before joining Congress
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Congress's firebrander Alka Lamba is all set to regain the seat for her party after nearly a decade. Alka Lamba was associated with AAP for five years before joining Congress.
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Atishi won in Kalkaji by over 11,000 votes in 2020
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Atishi won the previous Delhi Assembly Elections in Kalkaji by over 11,000 votes, by defeating defeating Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmveer and Congress Shivani
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Results counting will start at 8 a.m today!
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: According to the ECI website, the results counting for the Delhi Assembly Election will start at 8 a.m. today, Saturday, February 8.
The ECI will count results for a total of 70 constituencies in the national capital.
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Net worth battle!
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared her net worth at ₹76.93 lakh, without any car, house or agricultural land in her name.
Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi election, declared a net worth of ₹3.41 crore. While BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri has a net worth of over ₹19 crore, according to data collected from MyNeta.
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP's Atishi in a Three Way Fight
Kalkaji Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP's Atishi set to step into a three-way fight between her, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji Assembly seat.
Atishi will be defending her seat while the other two try to make a takeover one of the most important seats from the AAP leader.