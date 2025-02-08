Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: AAP's Atishi set to defend her seat as BJP, Congress eye takeover

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST

Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: The Kalkaji assembly election seat is set to witness a high-stakes battle between AAP's Atishi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba as the nation eyes the national capital's election results.