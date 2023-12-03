Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The stage is set for the results of the 119 constituencies of Telangana Assembly today i.e. on 3 December. The high-stakes Telangana Assembly is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.
The voting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on 30 November, and counting is today.
Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Revanth Reddy also contested from Kodangal constituency and fighting against BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. Earlier in 2018, Revanth Reddy contested on a Congress ticket but lost to Patnam Narender Reddy. However, in 2019, Revanth Reddy won the Lok Sabha election seat from Malkajgiri.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The results of the elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Counting votes will begin at 8 am, after which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends.
This time, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao contested from two seats: his original seat, Gajwel, and the Kamareddy. Returning to his birthplace after 69 years, KCR hopes to establish his 'janma bhumi as karma bhumi'. With KCR contesting from Kamareddy, his native village Konapur, with its focus on development has come into prominence. The voting turnout in the constituency was 71 percent.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy has exuded confidence that he is going to win from Kamareddy Assembly Constituency. "I am only looking at them (CM KCR and Revanth Reddy) as TRS and Congress candidates only. They are big people but I am not going to back off from fearing them. A candidate is a candidate in my eyes... KCR was nothing 40 years ago, he became a CM over the journey of years... They became big leaders because their time was right. They should not be considered as geniuses. I am 101 percent sure I will win," Venkata Ramana Reddy said.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Earlier in 2018, Gampa Govardhan from the BRS contested from the Kamareddy constituency and had won. He has been representing the constituency as an MLA since 1994. Reports have also stated that Govardhan was the one who urged KCR to contest from the Kamareddy constituency.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: KCR was born on February 17, 1954 in his maternal parent's house located in Konapur village in Bibipet mandal of Kamareddy district. The two-storeyed house was partially submerged due to construction of the Upper Manair Dam in 1950. The house that stands tall in the village was left unused and unkept after KCR's maternal grandparents passed away and his parents shifted to Chintamadaka village in erstwhile Medak district when he was an infant, as reported by PTI.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!