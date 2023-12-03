Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will KCR establish his ‘Janma Bhumi as Karma Bhumi’?
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Results of the 119 constituencies of Telangana Assembly will be announced today, with a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the BJP, and the Congress.
Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, his challenger Congress state unit chief, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.