Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, his challenger Congress state unit chief, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.

The stage is set for the results of the 119 constituencies of Telangana Assembly today i.e. on 3 December. The high-stakes Telangana Assembly is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

This time, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao contested from two seats: his original seat, Gajwel, and the Kamareddy.

With KCR contesting from Kamareddy, his native village Konapur, with its focus on development has come into prominence. The voting turnout in the constituency was 71 percent.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates Also Read: Gajwel assembly constituency: KCR faces tough contest from former loyalist and Congress CM probable Kamareddy and KCR connection KCR was born on February 17, 1954 in his maternal parent's house located in Konapur village in Bibipet mandal of Kamareddy district. The two-storeyed house was partially submerged due to construction of the Upper Manair Dam in 1950. The house that stands tall in the village was left unused and unkept after KCR's maternal grandparents passed away and his parents shifted to Chintamadaka village in erstwhile Medak district when he was an infant, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates This old house, which is now in a dilapidated condition, according to locals, was in the past used as a shelter by some naxals but presently has shrubs growing inside and snakes have taken refuge, as reported by news agency PTI.

Returning to his birthplace after 69 years, KCR hopes to establish his 'janma bhumi as karma bhumi'.

There are about 400 houses in the village and locals also take pride in what KCR has done for the development of the village.

Ahead of the polling, Basvaraja, son of the current sarpanch had told PTI, "I was told in my childhood that KCR was born in this house. The entire village celebrated when KCR became CM for the first time. Now our dream is being fulfilled as he is contesting from our constituency. There will be more development."

Recently, a primary school was also constructed in Konapur village at personal expense in memory of his paternal grandmother at a cost of ₹2.50 crore, however, the school could not be inaugurated due to the election code of conduct, Channagur Sayegaud said who is the ex-sarpanch of the Konapur village told PTI. People think this may be his symbolic second birth, KCR seems to be confident that his 'janma bhumi' can never let him down.

Who contested from Kamareddy constituency and won prior to KCR? Earlier in 2018, Gampa Govardhan from the BRS contested from the Kamareddy constituency and had won. He has been representing the constituency as an MLA since 1994. Reports have also stated that Govardhan was the one who urged KCR to contest from the Kamareddy constituency.

Who is fighting against KCR in Kamareddy constituency? The Kamareddy assembly constituency has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.

BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy has exuded confidence that he is going to win from Kamareddy Assembly Constituency. "I am only looking at them (CM KCR and Revanth Reddy) as TRS and Congress candidates only. They are big people but I am not going to back off from fearing them. A candidate is a candidate in my eyes... KCR was nothing 40 years ago, he became a CM over the journey of years... They became big leaders because their time was right. They should not be considered as geniuses. I am 101 percent sure I will win," Venkata Ramana Reddy said.

Apart from Kamareddy, Revanth Reddy also contested from Kodangal constituency and fighting against BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. Earlier in 2018, Revanth Reddy contested on a Congress ticket but lost to Patnam Narender Reddy. However, in 2019, Revanth Reddy won the Lok Sabha election seat from Malkajgiri.

2018 Telangana Assembly elections: In 2018, the BRS had won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 percent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. Prior to that, in the 2014 assembly polls in united Andhra Pradesh, the then-incumbent Congress got 25.20 percent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 percent in the Telangana area.

What does Exit poll result show? Most Exit Poll results for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 have predicted a setback for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and an advantage for the Congress. Some have even predicted a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

