Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray after MVA’s defeat in Maharashtra elections: Faced same fate as ‘daitya’

Maharashtra Election Results: Bollywood actress turned politician and BJP-MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) defeat is Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The BJP MP linked the Opposition alliance with "daitya" and said it suffered this fate because it had disrespected women.

"I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (satan)' depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare," reported PTI quoting Kangana.

The Mandi MP stated that he faced the same fate as “daitya”.

"Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me," she alleged.

BJP-led Mahayuti emerged victorious with a thumping majority in the state assembly election. Mahayuti retained power bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The Congress-led MVA's managing to garner just 46 seats.

Meanwhile, no MVA constituents secured the minimum number of seats mandatory to claim the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

In 2020, Ranaut and then-Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray's MVA had a bitter run after the alleged illegal alterations of the actress' Bandra bungalow was demolished by the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Ranaut told reporters at Bhuntar airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district that the people had taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the "salvation of the country and is invincible".

The people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government, she said.