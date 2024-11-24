Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray after MVA’s defeat in Maharashtra elections: Faced same fate as ‘daitya’

  • Maharashtra Election Results: Linking the opposition alliance with ‘daitya’, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kanagana Ranaut said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a defeat because it had disrespected women.

Livemint
Published24 Nov 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Maharashtra Election Results: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
Maharashtra Election Results: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Election Results: Bollywood actress turned politician and BJP-MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) defeat is Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The BJP MP linked the Opposition alliance with "daitya" and said it suffered this fate because it had disrespected women.

"I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (satan)' depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare," reported PTI quoting Kangana.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar breaks silence after NCP-SP, MVA’s drubbing in Maharashtra

The Mandi MP stated that he faced the same fate as “daitya”.

"Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me," she alleged.

BJP-led Mahayuti emerged victorious with a thumping majority in the state assembly election. Mahayuti retained power bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The Congress-led MVA's managing to garner just 46 seats.

Meanwhile, no MVA constituents secured the minimum number of seats mandatory to claim the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

Also Read | Mastermind behind Mahayuti’s Maharashtra triumph: Not Shinde, Fadnavis, but…

In 2020, Ranaut and then-Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray's MVA had a bitter run after the alleged illegal alterations of the actress' Bandra bungalow was demolished by the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Ranaut told reporters at Bhuntar airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district that the people had taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country.

Also Read | Fewer women, older leaders – a snapshot of the new Maharashtra assembly

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the "salvation of the country and is invincible".

The people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government, she said.

She also congratulated Modi for the Mahayuti's electoral success and said the BJP high command would decide Maharashtra's next chief minister.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsKangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray after MVA’s defeat in Maharashtra elections: Faced same fate as ‘daitya’

      Popular in Elections

