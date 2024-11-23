Kangana Ranaut trends as old video against Uddhav Thackeray goes viral amid INDIA’s downfall in Maharashtra election

Kangana Ranaut's bungalow was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for illegal construction in 2020. A video of Ranaut lambasting Uddhav Thackeray for the incident has resurfaced as the BJP-led alliance heads towards a majority in Maharashtra.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut holds a roadshow in support of a party candidate in Maharashtra
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut holds a roadshow in support of a party candidate in Maharashtra (ANI)

An old video of actor-politician Kanagana Ranaut has gone viral on social media platforms as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears set to retain Maharashtra. The clip — where the BJP MP can be heard predicting the downfall of Uddhav Thackeray — gained traction on Saturday afternoon as the ruling coalition crossed the majority mark.

"Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same.," she had said four years ago after being caught in the crosshairs of the Mumbai civic body.

The clip resurfaced on Saturday as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comfortably crossed the majority mark. Meanwhile the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (of which Thackeray is a member) appears to be stumbling — with candidates leading in just 50 seats.

A significant part of her sprawling bungalow in the Pali Hill area of the city was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with officials citing unlawful building.

A Bombay High Court bench later concluded that it was a ‘clear case of legal malice’ that had been initiated after she posted a series of tweets comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The incident had also sparked a war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at the time.

Also Read | Maharashtra election results: BJP to hold legislative party meet on Nov 25

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1:00 PM. Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies)

23 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
