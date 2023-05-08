Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his last campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Sunday, accused the Congress party of openly advocating for ‘separating’ Karnataka from India. This comes a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday.

The Congress referring to her speech in a tweet said Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas". It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.

"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity", the tweet read.

Apparently referring to this remark, PM Modi alleged that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' (anti-national elements) has reached the Congress' top level, according to the news agency PTI.

"When it comes to working against India's interests, Congress' royal family will be at the forefront. I want to speak about a serious issue here. I want to say it as there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics in the country, is encouraging foreign forces to interfere," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking at the public meeting at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district, he accused them of secretly meeting foreign diplomats who hate India, repeatedly indulging in activities that insult the nation's sovereignty, and said they are not ashamed of it.

“Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with lot of pain that in this election Congress' royal family yesterday came to Karnataka and said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka," PM Modi said.

"Karnataka's sovereignty, you know what is the meaning of it? They have sat in Parliament for so many years, they have taken oath on India's Constitution, and they say this. When a country becomes independent, only then that country is called a sovereign nation. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India," he added.

Asking people whether they approve it and whether they will punish Congress for making such a statement, the Prime Minister said it means Congress is openly advocating about "separating" Karnataka from India, PTI reported.

"I had never thought that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' would reach the Congress' top level," he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for India's independence and insulting the patriotism of crores of Kannadigas.

(With PTI inputs)