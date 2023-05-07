Home/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  ‘What was the share of each engine in corruption?’ Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP on 'double-engine' govt
‘What was the share of each engine in corruption?’ Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP on 'double-engine' govt

2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Chikkodi, Karnataka, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Chikkodi, Karnataka, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also said Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s ‘loot, lies, ego and hatred’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its double-engine government concept in poll-bound Karnataka and asked how much share each of the two engines got in "corruption".

In the video, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said, "The BJP has broken the record of loot in the last three years. Prime Minister comes but doesn't utter even a word on corruption. PM talks about double-engine government. He should say, how much share went to each of the engines in the centre and the state from this corruption".

“I am sure that the wave is in favour of Congress and we won't be winning less than 150 seats. I also promise that as soon as we come to power, we will fulfil our five guarantees. BJP looted thousands of crores of Karnataka people's money, and we will return back those thousands of crores back to the people," he said. 

“The government formed by theft only steals - which 40% BJP government did. Congress government will be the government of the poor. The Congress government will be the government of the workers. Congress government will be the government of farmers. On his first day in the first cabinet: 5 Guaranteed Will Fulfill - That's My Guarantee," Rahul Gandhi captioned the video. 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also said Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s "loot, lies, ego and hatred".

"Don’t you feel that dacoity has become the business of those in power? You had not given them power in 2018 but they robbed the government and captured it. Then, their 40 percent commission government got busy in looting," she charged.

The final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified in the State. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

