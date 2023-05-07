‘What was the share of each engine in corruption?’ Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP on 'double-engine' govt2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also said Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s ‘loot, lies, ego and hatred’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its double-engine government concept in poll-bound Karnataka and asked how much share each of the two engines got in "corruption".
