Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, youth today2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Karnataka polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in the Belagavi district. He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, will interact with sugarcane farmers and youth in the state today, Monday, April 24. He will later address a public meeting in the Haveri district.
