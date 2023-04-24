Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka , will interact with sugarcane farmers and youth in the state today, Monday, April 24. He will later address a public meeting in the Haveri district.

At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in the Belagavi district. He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth), according to the news agency PTI.

Gandhi will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighboring constituency of Hangal in the Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from the Shiggaon segment in the district.

The Congress leader will then leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi.

After arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary which is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state.

He then traveled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting where the former Congress chief hit out at the incumbent BJP regime, claiming the "40 percent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections.

This came in reference to allegations that the BJP regime sought 40 percent commission in lieu of awarding government contracts.

He also slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the cancellation of his membership of the Lok Sabha, Rahul said if the saffron party thought that truth can only be spoken in Parliament, they are wrong as it could be told anywhere.

“I asked Prime Minister Modi in Parliament to clarify his relations with (Gautam) Adani. I asked him why the money of the whole country was being transferred to Adani. I asked him why the funds of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were being transferred to Adani. After listening to all this, they turned my microphone off and removed me from the Parliament. BJP thinks that the truth can only be said in Parliament. It could be said anywhere," he added.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.