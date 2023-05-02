Explained: Why Karnataka Assembly elections are important for Congress2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST
A pre-poll survey conducted by a Kannada media outlet Eedina showed a clear win for the Congress Party defeating the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
It would not be wrong to say that Congress is facing a do-or-die situation in poll-bound Karnataka as the grand old party has been on the back foot after back-to-back debacles in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections along with humiliating defeats in a series of recently-held Assembly elections across the country.
