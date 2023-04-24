Karnataka Assembly Elections: Last day for nominations withdrawal today, voting to take place on 10 May2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:33 AM IST
- Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) mega-election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29
Ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Karnata which will be conducted on 24 April, today is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. A total of o ver 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka till April 20, the last day for filing of the papers.
