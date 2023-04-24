Ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Karnata which will be conducted on 24 April, today is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. A total of o ver 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka till April 20, the last day for filing of the papers.

Meanwhile, after the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said. In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39. As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively.

One nomination in Mangaluru North constituency and two each in the constituencies of Mangaluru South, Mangaluru and Bantwal got rejected. In Udupi, nominations of Shankara Ankadakatte for Kundapur constituency, Udayakumar M and Dayananda Shetty for Karkala constituency were rejected. Ten nominations in Belthangady, nine in Moodbidri, 12 in Mangaluru city north, eight each in Mangaluru city south and Mangaluru, six in Bantwal, 10 in Puttur and nine in Sullia are in the prescribed format. April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Also the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) mega-election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting on Sunday. Shah will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple on Monday. He will hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.

On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

