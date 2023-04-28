‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP workers in the poll-bound state to ensure victory at the booth level,’ said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday after attending PM Modi's interactive session with party workers. The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.
The chief minister said that PM Modi also exhorted them to make sure the party registers wins at the booth level as the same would translate to victory in the Assembly polls. “We have full confidence in the people that they will bless us in the coming Assembly elections."
28 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen ₹10 lakh insurance cover
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised ₹10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, ₹one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and ₹25 subsidy per litre of diesel up to a maximum of 500 litres per day, if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka.
28 Apr 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Assembly Elections: 'Karnataka will guarantee end of BJP's…', Congress
The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the grand old party cannot give true guarantees, saying the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the "BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented.
28 Apr 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's promises to Karnataka people if Congress comes to power
Addressing a public meeting in Mangalore, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had already made four promises. Now, I am adding one more promise to it. Once our government is formed, from the very first day, the women will get free bus services".
"While it was BJP's job to take away 40 per cent money from the women of Karnataka, our job is to give back the state's money to the women," he added.
28 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST
‘Women will get free bus service…,’ Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka
In a major poll promise ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, announced that as soon as the Congress party comes to power in the state, the women will be provided free bus services.
He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for "stealing" people's mandate and took a jibe at the party with "40 per cent" corruption allegations.
28 Apr 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at PM Modi
Amid the high-decibel campaign for the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "poisonous snake", drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP, which slammed the "slanderous" statement saying it reflected the "mentality" of the principal Opposition party in the state. (ANI)
28 Apr 2023, 08:53 AM IST
