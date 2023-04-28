Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: PM Modi interacts BJP workers ahead of May 10 polls, tells them to ‘ensure victory at…’

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interactive session with the BJP workers and asked them to ensure victory at the booth level.