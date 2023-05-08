Karnataka Election: Rahul Gandhi's new style of poll campaign on scooter | Watch1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Media reports stated that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi rode a scooter for about 2 kilometers in Bengaluru as a part of Congress' poll campaign for Karnataka elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru for the poll campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on May 10, rode a pillion with a Blinkit delivery executive in the city on Sunday. The video has been widely circulated on social media platforms.
