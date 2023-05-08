Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru for the poll campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on May 10, rode a pillion with a Blinkit delivery executive in the city on Sunday. The video has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Media reports stated that the former Congress chief rode a scooter for about 2 kilometers. “Rahul Gandhi Ji with a delivery man, he interacted with him on scooty. New style of campaign in Karnataka," a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform.

Rahul Gandhi Ji with a delivery man, he interacted with him on scooty.



New style of campaign in Karnataka. 😀 pic.twitter.com/jKWgDpHygX — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 7, 2023

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen having a conversation about employment opportunities with the delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit on Sunday.

“Shri@RahulGandhiji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today," Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

“Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment, and rising prices of basic commodities. He also keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what their working conditions were like," he further tweeted.

He said that Bengaluru alone has more than 2,00,000 people doing gig jobs and the Congress party has made specific promises for them in their manifesto.

Shri @RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today.



Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable… pic.twitter.com/mdjlMILtK1 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 7, 2023

The promises are – to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board with a corpus of ₹3,000 crore, and to ensure minimum hourly wages for gig workers and other workers in the unorganized sector.

“Rahul Gandhi ji later hopped onto the pillion seat, chatting with a delivery partner about the consequences of BJP's corruption-ridden '40% Commission Sarkara', and the Congress party’s 5 Guarantees," he added.